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Nagraj Manjule credits Game of Thrones for his streaming debut with Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King: 'OTT has a different strength'

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Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

O Sundari is sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra. Composed by Pritam, the song features lyrics by Kumaar. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.

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Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 08:01 PM IST | Edited by : DNA Web Desk

Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video
Bhooth Bangla latest song O Sundari
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While the announcement of Bhooth Bangla had everyone excited, the trailer arrived with a glimpse into the world of this much-awaited horror comedy. Loaded with a perfect blend of humour and horror, the film is set to be a fun-filled family entertainer. While the songs have kept the intrigue for the film intact, the makers have now arrived with yet another track, O Sundari, giving us the perfect celebratory song to enjoy with our family. 

O Sundari from Bhooth Bangla is here, and it will definitely add fun to family celebrations. While Mithila Palkar looks absolutely graceful in her bridal outfit, Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are truly setting the stage on fire with their dance moves. The song captures the beautiful brother-sister bond between Akshay and Mithila. After a long time, such a visually rich and amazing family celebratory song has arrived. While the film explores the horror comedy genre, the song adds a distinct flavour to it.

O Sundari is sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra. Composed by Pritam, the song features lyrics by Kumaar. This has further raised the excitement to watch the film and enjoy the perfect mix of comedy, horror, fun, and lots of laughter. While sharing the song video on his social media, Akshay wrote, "Sundaris, it’s time to take over the dance floor. This season's biggest wedding song is here. O sundari out now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.

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