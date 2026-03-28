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Bhooth Bangla promotions at Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune: Ektaa Kapoor supports Rajpal Yadav with winning amount

Wamiqa Gabbi, Ektaa Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav recently joined Akshay Kumar on his reality show Wheel of Fortune to promote their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. During the episode, Ektaa offered the winning amount to Yadav, extending her support towards his financial struggles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bhooth Bangla promotions at Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune: Ektaa Kapoor supports Rajpal Yadav with winning amount
Ektaa Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav at Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune
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Marking the highly anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a 14-year hiatus, Bhooth Bangla has already emerged as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited films. The horror-comedy boasts a stellar ensemble including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and the late Asrani.

With the buzz only getting louder, Wamiqa, Ektaa, and Rajpal recently joined Akshay on his reality show Wheel of Fortune to promote the film, adding to the growing excitement around its release. During the episode, Ektaa made a heartfelt gesture by offering the winning amount to Yadav, extending her support towards his financial struggles.

Rajpal was sent to jail in a long-running Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case linked to a 2010 loan for his film Ata Pata Laapata, after failing to repay dues despite repeated court assurances. He surrendered on February 5, 2026, and was lodged in Tihar Jail to serve a six-month sentence. However, on February 16, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail, suspending his sentence till March 18 on the condition that he deposit Rs 1.5 crore and furnish surety. 

Following his release, Yadav made substantial repayments, prompting the court on March 18 to extend his interim bail till April 1, noting his compliance, regular court appearances, and ongoing efforts to clear the dues, while making it clear that the case remains unresolved and the relief is temporary.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Priyadarshan-directed horror comedy is slated to releases in theatres on April 10, 2026.

READ | Aamir Khan says he always wanted OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par but not just after theatrical run: 'Was never in two minds'

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