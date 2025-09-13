Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

Bhooth Bangla is a terrific comeback of the actor-director, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, bringing another entertainer packaged with gags, jokes, some good twists, and a chilling, spooky fantasy horror ride

Director: Priyadarshan

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav,

Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma

Runtime: 174 mins (2hr 54mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar) travels to Mangalpur to take over his grandfather's estate, including a large palace. After entering his huge ancestral bungalow, he decides to get his sister Meera Acharya (Mithila Palkar) married in the palace. However, things don't go as planned, and soon he encounters the biggest threat, the curse wandering upon the bungalow, Vadhusur. Will he be able to end Vadhusur's terror? Will he be able to save his own sister from the devil? All these questions are packaged into Bhooth Bangla, which succeeds in making you laugh, surprise, and terrified as well.

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are among the dream duo who have entertained us for a decade. Their collaborations are still best enjoyed on TV. Their reunion was highly anticipated, and thankfully, they didn't disappoint. Bhooth Bangla proves Akki-Priyan as a deadly team, who knows how to entertain the masses. Even though it's been 15 years, Bhooth Bangla is a terrific comeback of the actor-director, bringing another entertainer packaged with gags, jokes, some good twists, and a chilling, spooky fantasy horror ride.

Bhooth Bangla has an entertaining first half, with back-to-back funny moments, slapstick humour, and a dash of terrifying moments. Watching Akki, Paresh, and Rajpal is nothing less than a treat, and they deliver the most laughs pre-interval. The film hits with an interesting twist at the interval, setting a gripping mood for the second half. Post interval, the gags become few, and we are indulged deep into the depths of Mangalpur, haunted by the presence of Vadhusur, a demon who lures newly-wedded brides. The film's initial portions do give deja vu of Sunil Dutt's Jaani Dushman and even Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

However, the similarities end within 15 minutes. The movie is not a rehash or remake of the classics mentioned above.