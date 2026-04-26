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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy finally crosses Rs 100 crore in India

In its second weekend, Bhooth Bangla has finally breached the Rs 100-crore mark in India. The Priyadarshan directorial is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi, among others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy finally crosses Rs 100 crore in India
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9
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Headlined by Akshay Kumar and helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla finally arrived in theatres on April 17, with paid previews kicking off the night before at 9 pm. Packed as a full-on family entertainer, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, and Rajesh Sharma, while also marking the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani.

Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 100 crore in India

In its first eight days, the Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs 90.15 crore in India. On its ninth day, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 10.75 crore, taking its net domestic earnings to Rs 100.90 crore. Globally, the Priyadarshan directorial has amassed Rs 161.60 crore gross. These box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after 16 years

Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. The actor-director duo has previously delivered iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with their last collaboration being Khatta Meetha. The duo isn’t stopping here as they’re already teaming up again for two more projects, including the psychological thriller Haiwaan and the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Bhooth Bangla release date changes

The horror comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla saw multiple release date reshuffles. It was initially slated for April 2, then pushed to May 15, later preponed to April 10, before being delayed yet again by a week after Dhurandhar: The Revenge took the box office by storm.

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