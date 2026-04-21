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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

The discounted ticket price on Tuesday helped Bhooth Bangla to recover from the Monday slump. The film continues to hold well and will soon breach the Rs 120 crore mark.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 11:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore
A poster of Bhooth Bangla
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: After a slump on Monday, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla bounced back, echoing the public verdict of being accepted. Bhooth Bangla had a respectable weekend of Rs 58 crore net. As is obvious, on Monday, the film showed a huge drop, collecting only Rs 6.75 crore. However, as per Sacnilk's latest information, on Tuesday, the movie showed a good growth of 13.3%, earning Rs 7.65 crore, taking the domestic net collection to Rs 72.40 crore, and gross collection to Rs 86.21 crore. When it comes overseas, BB grossed Rs 29 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 115.21 crore. The movie is expected to hit the Rs 120 crore mark before the first week concludes.

Average occupancy of Bhooth Bangla

The discounted ticket prices have certainly helped the movie to jump on Tuesday. The trade tracking portal mentioned in their report that Bhooth Bangla had an average occupancy of 16.10%. The morning shows were weak, with only 8.85% occupancy. The afternoon shows had 18.62% strength, and the evening shows had 20.85% occupancy. 

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What lies ahead for Bhooth Bangla?

This Friday (April 24), Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will be releasing in cinemas. Another family entertainer, made on a humble budget. This won't be a challenge to Bhooth Bangla, but the reverse is possible. There are chances that Bhooth Bangla will continue dominating the big screen. With Dhurandhar 2 still managing to mint money, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 might not be the first choice for moviegoers. Until a strong word of mouth boosts the film. Bhooth Bangla will continue to hold a good hold at the box office, and another decent weekend is on the cards. 

About Bhooth Bangla 

Bhooth Bangla is a fantasy horror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jishu Sengupta, Tabu, Rajesh Kumar, and Asrani in key roles. The movie marks the reunion of Akki and Priyadarshan after 15 years. Together, they have entertained the audience with laugh riot comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore
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