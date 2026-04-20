Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer horror comedy crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, the Priyadarshan-directed horror comedy Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla finally hit theatres on April 17, with paid previews kicking off at 9 pm on April 16. The family entertainer also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, and Rajesh Sharma, while also marking the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani.



Bhooth Bangla mints Rs 100 crore globally

In its opening weekend, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 58 crore net in India and Rs 97.87 crore gross worldwide. As per early estimates, on its fourth day of release - Monday, April 20, the Akshay Kumar-starrer added another Rs 6.25 crore net domestically and Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 106.34 crore. These box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.



Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after 16 years

Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. The actor-director duo has previously delivered iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with their last collaboration being Khatta Meetha. The duo isn’t stopping here as they’re already teaming up again for two more projects, including the psychological thriller Haiwaan and the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.



Bhooth Bangla release date changes

The horror comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla saw multiple release date reshuffles. It was initially slated for April 2, then pushed to May 15, later preponed to April 10, before being delayed yet again by a week after Dhurandhar: The Revenge took the box office by storm.

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