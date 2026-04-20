Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore

Bhooth Bangla has not revived comedy in Bollywood, but also Akshay Kumar's career. In just three days, the film has grossed Rs 95.87 crore worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar has finally broken his box office jinx, and his favourite director, Priyadarshan, came to his rescue with Bhooth Bangla. After suffering from a row of flops, Akki finally jumped back into business with the latest fantasy horror comedy. As Sacnilk reported, Bhooth Bangla again showed a great spike in collections, and in the first weekend itself, the film has grossed over Rs 90 crore. As per the trade tracking portal reported, on Sunday, the film showed a growth of 21% from Saturday, earning Rs 23 crore from 11,682 shows, taking the first weekend collection to 69.37 crore gross and Rs 58 crore net. When it comes to overseas collection, the film earned Rs 7 crore on Sunday, taking its total gross to Rs 26.50 crore, and bringing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 95.87 crore.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

Bhooth Bangla occupancy

When it comes to occupancy, the public verdict is out. Despite the mixed criticism from critics, the audience has stormed to the cinemas, showing a huge acceptance of the film. As per the Sacnilk report, Bhooth Bangla had an average occupancy of 42.58% on Sunday. The morning shows had 20.85% strength, the afternoon shows saw 51.92% strength, the evening shows became better, and showed 59.54% occupancy, and the night shows had a strength of 38%.

Bhooth Bangla make-it-or-break-it Monday

After scoring a good weekend, all eyes will be on Monday. The fourth-day business will forecast the film's run over the week. As per the usual trend, on Monday a movie does suffer a drastic fall, upto 50% from Sunday's collection. Bhooth Bangla is expected to earn Rs 7-8 crore for a decent Monday. But if the film maintained the double-digit run, this means that the film is trending heavily, and it's riding high on word of mouth. Bhooth Bangla will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday, and the domestic collection is expected to cross over Rs 60 crore net.