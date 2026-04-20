FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore

IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly fireworks and all-round bowling power PBKS to 54-run win to stay unbeaten

Louisiana Horror: Gunman kills 8 children in shocking mass shooting across homes

RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic landmark

Amid gas shortage buzz, 53.5 lakh LPG cylinders delivered in just 24 hours

Delhi govt launches water pipeline project in Prahlad Vihar in relief to residents during summers

TCS Nashik conversion case: Police probe reveals new findings, harassment linked with social media

First time in 8 years: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in India, set to boost special strategic partnership

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay's dull phase

IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly fireworks and all-round bowling power PBKS to 54-run win to stay unbeaten

Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly fireworks and all-round bowling power PBKS to 54

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore

Bhooth Bangla has not revived comedy in Bollywood, but also Akshay Kumar's career. In just three days, the film has grossed Rs 95.87 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 06:37 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore
Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar has finally broken his box office jinx, and his favourite director, Priyadarshan, came to his rescue with Bhooth Bangla. After suffering from a row of flops, Akki finally jumped back into business with the latest fantasy horror comedy. As Sacnilk reported, Bhooth Bangla again showed a great spike in collections, and in the first weekend itself, the film has grossed over Rs 90 crore. As per the trade tracking portal reported, on Sunday, the film showed a growth of 21% from Saturday, earning Rs 23 crore from 11,682 shows, taking the first weekend collection to 69.37 crore gross and Rs 58 crore net. When it comes to overseas collection, the film earned Rs 7 crore on Sunday, taking its total gross to Rs 26.50 crore,  and bringing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 95.87 crore. 

Also read: Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

Bhooth Bangla occupancy 

When it comes to occupancy, the public verdict is out. Despite the mixed criticism from critics, the audience has stormed to the cinemas, showing a huge acceptance of the film. As per the Sacnilk report, Bhooth Bangla had an average occupancy of 42.58% on Sunday. The morning shows had 20.85% strength, the afternoon shows saw 51.92% strength, the evening shows became better, and showed 59.54% occupancy, and the night shows had a strength of 38%.  

Bhooth Bangla make-it-or-break-it Monday

After scoring a good weekend, all eyes will be on Monday. The fourth-day business will forecast the film's run over the week. As per the usual trend, on Monday a movie does suffer a drastic fall, upto 50% from Sunday's collection. Bhooth Bangla is expected to earn Rs 7-8 crore for a decent Monday. But if the film maintained the double-digit run, this means that the film is trending heavily, and it's riding high on word of mouth. Bhooth Bangla will cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday, and the domestic collection is expected to cross over Rs 60 crore net.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay Kumar's dull phase, movie spikes high on Sunday, races to Rs 100 crore
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: Priyadarshan ends Akshay's dull phase
IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly fireworks and all-round bowling power PBKS to 54-run win to stay unbeaten
Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly fireworks and all-round bowling power PBKS to 54
Louisiana Horror: Gunman kills 8 children in shocking mass shooting across homes
Louisiana Horror: Gunman kills 8 children in shocking mass shooting across homes
RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic landmark
RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic land
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance, Italy wedding to daughter Dua, a look at their relationship timeline
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh second pregnancy: From their on-set romance
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement