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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 24: Despite Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji, Akshay Kumar dominates box office, his film races to Rs 250 crore

Bhooth Bangla will complete a month in cinemas, but the film continues to hold its momentum, giving away a clear expression of a successful film.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 11, 2026, 07:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 24: Despite Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji, Akshay Kumar dominates box office, his film races to Rs 250 crore
Posters of Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla (Images source: X)
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's magic worked again at the box office. The actor-director duo has brought back laughter on the big screen, and as a result, their latest film, Bhooth Bangla, is still raking in money, even in its fourth weekend. As Sacnilk reported, on its fourth Sunday, the fantasy horror comedy earned Rs 4.10 crore net from 4,291 shows, taking India's net collection to Rs 158.85 crore, domestic gross collection to Rs 188.51 crore. When you add the overseas collection of Rs 53.10 crore, the worldwide gross of Bhooth Bangla stands at Rs 241.61 crore. The film is now racing to Rs 250 crore worldwide, which is major relief for Akki.  

How does Akshay Kumar stand tall in the competition? 

Akki is now facing competition from the recently released movies, Raja Shivaji (May 1) and Krishnavataram Part 1- Hridhyam (May 7). As per the trade tracking portal, Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji earned Rs 6.80 crore on its 2nd Sunday. This is a healthy growth of the film over the weekend. However, the movie was released in two languages: Hindi and Marathi. Out of 6.80 crore, 5 crore came from the Marathi version, and only 1.80 crore from the Hindi version. Thus, Akki stands higher than Riteish in the Hindi belt. Although Raja Shivaji is now among the highest-grossing Marathi films, it looks difficult to survive in cinemas for a month. 

About Krishnavataram Part One box office collection

Siddharth Gupta-starrer Krishnavataram Part One has turned out to be a big surprise at the box office. Based on the life of Lord Krishna and his equation with Satyabhama, Rukmani, and Radha, the film opened low, but showed an impressive growth over the weekend. The movie was released with paid previews on May 7, and earned only Rs 42 lakh, followed by Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday. Till now, the film has earned Rs 7.32 crore net and Rs 8.77 crore gross in India. 

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