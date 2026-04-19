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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy shows solid growth, earns Rs 35 crore

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy shows solid growth, earns Rs 35 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film shows solid growth

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy shows solid growth, earns Rs 35 crore

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after 14 years. The actor has worked with the filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 12:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy shows solid growth, earns Rs 35 crore
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2
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Headlined by Akshay Kumar and helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla was finally released in the theatres on April 17 with paid previews beginning at 9 pm on April 16. The much-awaited film also featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and late Asrani in his final on-screen appearance.

The Priyadarshan directorial earned Rs 3.75 crore with its paid previews. On its first day, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 12.25 crore, taking its opening to Rs 16 crore net in India. On Saturday, the film showed a solid growth of 55% and earned Rs 19 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 35 crore. Adding the worldwide gross figures, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has amassed Rs 60 crore globally in the first two days.

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after 14 years. The actor has worked with the filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Their last film together was Khatta Meetha in 2010. Akshay and Priyadarshan are also working on two more projects - the psychological thriller Haiwaan and the third part of Hera Pheri franchise.

The horror comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. It was initially set to hit theatres on April 2, was postponed to May 15, and then, finally preponed to April 10. It was again pushed by a week after Dhurandhar: The Revenge stormed the box office.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with adorable post featuring Dua

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy shows solid growth, earns Rs 35 crore
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