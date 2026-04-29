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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy breaches Rs 200-crore mark worldwide

Bhooth Bangla has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 13: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's horror comedy breaches Rs 200-crore mark worldwide
Bhooth Bangla poster
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Led by Akshay Kumar and helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla released in theatres on April 17, following paid previews that commenced at 9 pm on April 16. Billed as a wholesome family entertainer, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, and Rajesh Sharma. The horror comedy also marks the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani.

Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

On its 13th day at the box office, Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, added Rs 3.25 crore net to its domestic tally. This pushed its total net earnings in India to Rs 124.50 crore, while the gross domestic collection climbed to Rs 148.88 crore. Internationally, the film earned Rs 0.75 crore on the same day, taking its overseas gross to Rs 51.50 crore. With both domestic and international figures combined, Bhooth Bangla has now crossed a significant milestone, registering a worldwide gross collection of Rs 200.38 crore. These box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar sets a new benchmark with Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar’s 20th film to surpass the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, making him the first Indian actor to achieve this milestone. The actor’s previous 19 films to cross this benchmark, in chronological order, are Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after 16 years

Bhooth Bangla marked the much-anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a gap of 16 years. The actor-director duo has previously delivered several iconic comedies, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with their last collaboration being Khatta Meetha. Notably, their partnership is set to continue, as they are already working together on two more projects, including the psychological thriller Haiwaan, and Bhoot Police 2, the sequel to the 2021 horror comedy.

Bhooth Bangla release date changes

The horror comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla underwent several release date changes. It was initially scheduled to release on April 2, then postponed to May 15, later advanced to April 10, and eventually delayed by another week following the strong box office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

READ | Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

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