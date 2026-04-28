Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy inches closer to Rs 200 crore globally

With Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar has created the record of being the first Indian actor to have 20 films that have earned more than Rs 100 crore net in India.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla hit theatres on April 17, following paid previews that began at 9 pm on April 16. Touted as a wholesome family entertainer, the film featured talented ensemble consisting of Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and late actor Asrani in his final on-screen appearance.

Bhooth Bangla is set to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide this week

In its first 12 days, the Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy has earned Rs 121.40 crore net and Rs 144.25 crore gross in India. At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has grossed Rs 195.25 crore. This means that the Priyadarshan directorial will cross the Rs 200-crore mark globally in its second week. These box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Bhooth Bangla is Akshay Kumar's 20th film to earn Rs 100 crore in India

With Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar has created the record of being the first Indian actor to have 20 films that have earned more than Rs 100 crore net in India. The other 19 films, in chronololgical order, are Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after 16 years

Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. The actor-director duo has previously delivered iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with their last collaboration being Khatta Meetha. The duo isn’t stopping here as they’re already teaming up again for two more projects, including the psychological thriller Haiwaan and the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Bhooth Bangla release date changes

The horror comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla saw multiple release date reshuffles. It was initially slated for April 2, then pushed to May 15, later preponed to April 10, before being delayed yet again by a week after Dhurandhar: The Revenge took the box office by storm.

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