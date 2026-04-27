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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is a certified hit. The second weekend performance showed a great jump in the collections, and despite facing stiff competition from Michael, Akki's film continued to dominate the audience.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls
Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the dream team, have struck gold again, and they're laughing all the way to the box office. With Bhooth Bangla, Akki has broken the chain of flops and reconnected with his fans. Bhooth Bangla has crossed its second weekend, and the numbers of the last three days are nothing short of commendable. Although there were no major Bollywood releases, Hollywood's musical biopic Michael is a strong box-office contender. The biopic about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is loved by audiences worldwide, including in India. Despite facing competition from Michael, Bhooth Bangla showed a good growth over its second weekend, leading the Indian net to respectable numbers. 

Bhooth Bangla is now heading for Rs 200 crore 

As Sacnilk reported, on its 10th day, the second Sunday, the film earned Rs 12.50 crore, taking the India gross to 134.98 crore and net collection to Rs 113.40 crore. When it comes to worldwide collection, the movie has earned Rs 44.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 179 crore. Going by the decent trend, the film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of the 2nd week.

When we dissect the second weekend, on Day 8 (Friday), the movie earned Rs 5.75 crore, followed by Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday. The healthy growth over the weekend showed a positive sign of the film attracting the audience to cinemas. When it comes to comparison, Bhooth Bangla has already beaten the lifetime collection of Akki's previous films, including Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145 crore), Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 171.64 crore), and Sky Force (Rs 174.21 crore).

Will Bhooth Bangla continue to work in Week 3? 

Next Friday, on May 1, Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din will be released. Despite the big names, the film has failed to generate a great buzz. Currently, Ek Din doesn't look like a threat to Bhooth Bangla, and there are chances that Akki-Priyadarshan's film will continue to perform well in its 3rd week. 

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls
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