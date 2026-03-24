Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi's refreshing chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song Tu Hi Disda

Composed by Pritam, written by Kumaar, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, Tu Hi Disda is the breezy romantic song from Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani.

Marking the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a long gap of 14 years, Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited films of the year. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now released the second song, Tu Hi Disda, bringing a refreshing romantic layer to this horror-comedy entertainer.

Following the first track, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, the newly released Tu Hi Disda showcases Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in a dreamy romantic avatar. The song beautifully highlights their beautiful chemistry, complemented by mesmerizing visuals. Set against scenic backdrops of waterfalls, lush greenery, and picturesque mountains, the track exudes a soothing and romantic vibe.

The romantic song is composed by Pritam and written by Kumaar. Enhancing the song’s charm further, it is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi whose soulful voices add depth and emotion to the visuals. The execution feels both natural and visually captivating, offering a glimpse of Priyadarshan's signature storytelling style, making Tu Hi Disda a delightful watch.

Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. The horror comedy is slated to releases in theatres on April 10, 2026.

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