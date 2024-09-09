Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in the August 15 release Khel Khel Mein, shared the update on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

Last year, director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar were seen together, and the leaked photo created quite a stir. Fans were excited about their potential reunion. Now, after 14 years, they are teaming up again for a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms Ltd. banner.

Akshay Kumar left everyone in absolute surprise with a motion poster on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, hinting at a major announcement set for his birthday. The actor has finally revealed the news as he took to social media to share an intriguing motion poster and wrote:

The actor, who was last seen in the August 15 release Khel Khel Mein, shared the update on the occasion of his 57th birthday. Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire Khatta Meetha.

Akshay captioned the film's announcement motion poster on Instagram., "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'!"

He added, "I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic! #BhoothBangla (sic)"

The actor-director duo has worked in several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Bhagam Bhag. Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.