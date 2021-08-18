â€˜Bhoot Policeâ€™ trailer out: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer takes on superstition and ghosts â€“ WATCH

Bollywood films are finally queuing up for release after a long hiatus. ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, follows Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom. The trailer for ‘Bhoot Police,' starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez, was out today, and it shows a unique side of all actors.

In the trailer, we see Arjun Kapoor, a superstitious believer, and Saif Ali Khan, a north Indian who does not believe in ghosts or superstitions. The duo's adventurous voyage across the hills of north India is a wild experience, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam playing important roles.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the trailer. He wrote, "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @disneyplushotstarvip par. Watch the trailer now!"

The actor’s looks were also revealed a few days back.

Take a look at those here-

On September 17, Bhoot Police will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It was originally planned to be released in theatres, but due to the present scenario, the filmmakers have decided to distribute it digitally.

Initially, the film's cast included Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Last year, however, the filmmakers unveiled a fresh cast, which included Saif, Arjun, Yami, and Jacqueline.