'Bhoot Police' shoot postponed, confirms Saif Ali Khan

Recently Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had been working with Aamir Khan so far, whether in Dangal or Thugs of Hindostan, announced that she is now doing a film with the other Khan, Saif Ali Khan. Sharing an image of herself with Saif and Ali Fazal, the announcement made us believe the movie would go on floors very soon. Alas, that is not happening at the moment, confirmed Saif.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan said the shooting of Bhoot Police has been postponed. "That’s pushed ahead a bit. We start work closer to the yearend. It’s a horror-comedy and the team is working on the script," said the Nawab of Pataudi family.

Saif was giving an interview for his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Produced by Ajay Devgn and starring Ajay as the protagonist alongside Kajol, Saif plays the antagonist in the movie. Talking about Tanhaji, Saif recollected he first heard about the name through Amar Chitra Katha. Khan also went on to talk about how his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi cultivated the habit of reading inside him. "When I was a child, my dad (the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) gave me the Ramayana and Mahabharata in the comic book form. From there, I cultivated the habit of reading mythological stories," said Saif.

Calling his role 'cool' and comparing it to 'Game of Thrones', Saif also added, "I did Tanhaji because it was a cool role. People say there are some Game of Thrones references (in the film) and I agree. However, we are all influenced by the sets and costumes but not by the performances. This one is basically a war film."