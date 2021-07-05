'Bhoot Police': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's first look as 'Vibhooti' in horror-comedy

Saif Ali Khan’s first look from his film ‘Bhoot Police’ has been unveiled today. The actor will be essaying the character of ‘Vibhooti’ in the film, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Jaqueline Fernandez. The horror-comedy will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Saif dons a grungey yet stylish avatar in the poster. In the photo, Saif can be seen in a black leather jacket and a black shirt. He has two necklaces on him and is holding a weapon that seems to help to capture ghosts.

Although Saif is not present on social media, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first look on her Instagram. Kareena captioned the post in a witty way. “Don`t fear the paranormal and feel `Saif` with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," she wrote.

Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jaqueline Fernandez also shared the first look on their respective Instagram accounts. The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June. 'Bhoot Police' was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year.

The upcoming film is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films like ‘Ragini MMS’, and ‘Phobia’. The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. ‘Bhoot Police’ marks the first collaboration between Saif and Arjun, who is currently dating Kareena’s best friend and actor Malaika Arora.

The upcoming film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Apart from ‘Bhoot Police’, Saif will also be seen in Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’. In Om Raut’s directorial, Saif will play the role of Ravana. Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Tandav', also has ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2' in the pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)