'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

The trailer for Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is out. The horror flick stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and it's their first outing in this genre. The posters and the teasers which were unveiled since last year intrigued the masses. In the trailer, we see a huge ship named Sea-Bird getting stranded at Juhu beach in Mumbai. Vicky plays the surveying officer of the ship and dares to enter the ship alone.

However, he finds out that the ship is deserted and nobody was aboard while it got stranded. While he searches inside the deck a ghost is seen crawling on the wall. Moreover, the evil spirit follows Vicky at his home as he lives alone. In the film, Bhumi plays his dead wife and they have a daughter too. Both become his illusions as seen in the trailer. The ghost continues to haunt people who dare to enter the ship.

Check out the trailer below:

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about the film, Shashank Khaitan had earlier told in a statement to DNA After Hrs, "Karan loved it. Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay."

Karan shared the trailer on his social media pages with a caption stating, "Anchoring fear on your shores. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW! #Bhoot #TheHauntedShip @apoorvamehta18 @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @Bps_91 @ShashankKhaitan @NotSoSnob @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany"

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is releasing on February 21, 2020.