'Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship': Not for faint-hearted! Vicky Kaushal follows bloody handprints in terrifying teaser

Vicky Kaushal is all set to go on the darker side with his next film which is a horror flick titled Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The first look of the film was released by Karan Johar last year who is also the producer of the film and ahead of its trailer release, yesterday Karan also shared the first look poster of the film.

Today the makers of the film released a short teaser clip from the film on Instagram. In the video, someone asks Vicky on a walkie-talkie to respond but his character is busy following bloody handprints on a wall which then takes him into a room where his face is mysteriously constructed by a set of bloody handprints. The teaser ends with Vicky being silenced by a set of hands, screaming as he is pulled inside a wall.

The Instagram caption read, "Come face to face...with your fears. #Bhoot Trailer out on MONDAY. #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #TheHauntedShip"

In the first poster of the film that was released, we see Vicky screaming on top of his voice while many hands are crawling on him and also strangling him. Karan wrote, "All 'hands' on deck, the horror is coming your way."

This is the first time that Vicky is attempting the horror genre. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and also has Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead and much has not been revealed about her character.

The trailer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, which also features Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role, is all set to release today and it would be exciting to see how Vicky fares in a genre he has never attempted before. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.