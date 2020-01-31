'Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship': Netizens think Vicky Kaushal film poster is copied from Malayalam film 'Jallikattu'

Vicky Kaushal is all set to light up the screen with his next film which is a horror flick titled Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The first look of the film was released by Karan Johar last year who is also the producer of the film and ahead of its trailer release, yesterday Karan also shared the first look poster of the film.

In the first poster, we see Vicky screaming on top of his voice while many hands are crawling on him and also strangling him. Karan wrote, "All 'hands' on deck, the horror is coming your way." Shortly after the poster released, netizens did not waste any time to compare it with a scene from critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Bhoot poster... Wow...What an original thought #jalikattu @DharmaTwoPointO @DharmaMovies #copycat @vickykaushal09 @ganeshmatkari."

Several other users on Twitter also called out the makers for copying the poster of the Malayalam film. Check it out here.

This is the first time that Vicky is attempting the horror genre. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and also has Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead and much has not been revealed about her character.

The trailer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, which also features Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role, is all set to release today and it would be exciting to see how Vicky fares in a genre he has never attempted before. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.