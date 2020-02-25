'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' first Monday collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer witness 45% drop in earnings

Headlines

Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: How Manipur debate overpowered Parliament session

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Meet Ansar Shaikh, youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE at 21

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Limited Time Offer: Fastrack smartwatches at 50-60% off, plus an extra 5% off by using our exclusive discount code

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' first Monday collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer witness 45% drop in earnings

The first Monday collections of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' are out.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 06:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship's first Monday collections are out and the film had a 60% drop from Friday but real value drop is around 45% as the film was boosted by Mahashivratri on Friday. The film collected 2 crore net on Monday, according to Box Office India.

The report also suggests that the film did not do great in the Hindi mass circuits. The film largely depended on the metros and mini-metros but there too, Bhoot collected very poorly in cities like Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, and Gurgaon. The good news is that the collections in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore are a little bit better but they aren't so good. The film belonging to the horror genre had low costs with no music which makes it a safer bet but generates less revenue from satellite, digital, and music.

The first four days' collections of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship are as follows.

 

Friday - 5,00,00,000

 

Saturday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

 

Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

 

Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

 

TOTAL - 18,00,00,000 apprx

In their movie review for Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, DNA wrote, "The film does have its share of well-timed jump scares, alarming background scores, but the lack of seamlessness in computer graphics (CGI) and the overdose of ghost makeup kills your vibe as an audience member. The make-up ends up making the characters look unintentionally funny, rather than scary. While the film’s runtime is almost two hours, the narrative seems dragged and incomplete, just long foreplay for predictive results." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

16 mobile phones reportedly stolen at Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 promotional event in Ghaziabad

Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, who cracked IIT, UPSC in same year, was inspired by helping slum children, got AIR...

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries to double Rs 75,000 crore investment in green energy

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE