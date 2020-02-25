'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' first Monday collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer witness 45% drop in earnings

The first Monday collections of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' are out.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship's first Monday collections are out and the film had a 60% drop from Friday but real value drop is around 45% as the film was boosted by Mahashivratri on Friday. The film collected 2 crore net on Monday, according to Box Office India.

The report also suggests that the film did not do great in the Hindi mass circuits. The film largely depended on the metros and mini-metros but there too, Bhoot collected very poorly in cities like Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, and Gurgaon. The good news is that the collections in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore are a little bit better but they aren't so good. The film belonging to the horror genre had low costs with no music which makes it a safer bet but generates less revenue from satellite, digital, and music.

The first four days' collections of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship are as follows.

Friday - 5,00,00,000

Saturday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 18,00,00,000 apprx

In their movie review for Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, DNA wrote, "The film does have its share of well-timed jump scares, alarming background scores, but the lack of seamlessness in computer graphics (CGI) and the overdose of ghost makeup kills your vibe as an audience member. The make-up ends up making the characters look unintentionally funny, rather than scary. While the film’s runtime is almost two hours, the narrative seems dragged and incomplete, just long foreplay for predictive results."