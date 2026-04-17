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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar ends Dhurandhar 2's domination, Akki scores second biggest opening of career, earns Rs 23.90 crore

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla took a flying start, despite mixed reviews, but with positive word of mouth, the film managed to earn the third biggest opening of an Akshay Kumar-starrer.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 11:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar ends Dhurandhar 2's domination, Akki scores second biggest opening of career, earns Rs 23.90 crore
Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan have proved again why they are the 'saviours' of comedy in Bollywood. Their reunion after 15 years proved to be beneficial as Bhooth Bangla took a solid opening at the box office. Despite the mixed critical response, Bhooth Bangla takes a decent start and is driven to a good opening due to the positive word of mouth. The opening hints at a respectable weekend, which is a relief for Akki and team Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla Day One Collection is...

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has scored the second biggest opening of Akshay Kumar post Covid, minting Rs 12 crore net and Rs 18.90 crore gross. With Thursday's paid previews, the film minted Rs 3.50 crore, taking the first day collection to 15.75 crore in India. The overseas collection of Bhooth Bangla is Rs 5 crore gross, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 23.90 crore. Final figures may go a little higher or lower than the estimate. 

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

When it comes to occupancy, the film had an average strength of 17.46%. The morning shows had 10.77% occupancy. The afternoon shows had 19.15% strength, and it grew to 22.46% in the evening shows. Speaking about the comparison, after the pandemic, the biggest opener of Kumar was Housefull 5 (Rs 24 crore net). Bhooth Bangla places itself second in the list. However, it has to be noted that, unlike Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla isn't a part of any franchise, and it's a fresh film. Thus, its opening makes the fantasy horror comedy superior to his last few releases. 

Bhooth Bangla ends Dhurandhar 2's domination

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 has certainly been affected by Bhooth Bangla. On its 30th day, D2 has earned only Rs 2.70 crore, taking India's gross collections to Rs 1,323 crore and total India net collections to Rs 1105 crore so far. Overseas, Aditya Dhar's film has grossed a total of Rs 417 crore in gross collections, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,740 crore.

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