After setting benchmark with blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2, Maddock Films returns with another promising laugh riot based on time loop.

Producer Dinesh Vijan is back with another promising laugh-riot under his banner Maddock Films, and this time his film will bring desi comedy tadka to the time loop genre. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf will soon be released in cinemas, and the theatrical trailer has been dropped by the makers on Thursday, April 10.

Set against the colourful backdrop of Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan (Rajkummar), a hopeless romantic who manages to land a government job to win over his love, Titli (Wamiqa). But just before the wedding, everything goes hilariously wrong. Trapped in a time loop of a single day that keeps repeating, Ranjan must figure out what went wrong, why Mahadev hit pause on his life, and what it will take to set things right.

As soon as the trailer dropped, the netizens reacted. A netizen wrote, "Maddock Films like - Pura saal Bas hum rahenge baki sab jao tel lene." Another netizen wrote, "In the age of violent films a fresh breath of comedy or rom-com film is always a big relief."

The makers of Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have given a desi comedy tadka to the time loop genre. A Hollywood film, Happy Death Day, has a big similarity, where the protagonist gets trapped in a time loop, waking up every time she gets killed.

Producer Dinesh Vijan shares, “Storytelling is at its best when it comes from the heart of India. At its core, Bhool Chuk Maaf explores the two biggest small-town pressures: finding the right bride and securing a decent job. Chokri aur naukri, as we say. Ranjan and Titli are madly in love, but caught between the very real tussle of love and naukri, as they navigate the expectations of their heart that want romance, and of the family that wants a reliable paycheck. Layered with humour, deep human emotions and the beautiful tradition of nek karya, this film will make you laugh, maybe even cry, and most of all, believe in love and life again.” Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf will be released in cinemas on May 9, 2025.