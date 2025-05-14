After the legal battle between Maddocks Films and PVR Inox, Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf will release in theatres on May 23 and will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video two weeks after on June 6, as per latest reports.

A day before its initial release date of May 9, the producers Maddock Films announced that their upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the leading roles, will not hit theatres and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. Citing India-Pakistan tensions as the reason, they said they are taking this decision "in light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation." However, their move sparked backlash from the exhibitors and the nation's leading cinema chain PVR Inox filed a legal case against Maddock Films, seeking Rs 60 crore in damages. And the Bombay High Court halted the OTT release of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Now, as per the latest reports, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer is set to release on the big screen again but there's a twist. As Hindi films normally have a 8-week window before their digital release, but the science fiction romantic comedy will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video just two weeks after its theatrical release. A source close to the production was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVR Inox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15. While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court’s directive."

Bhool Chuk Maaf follows a small-town romantic boy named Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) from Banaras, who lands a government job to marry Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi), but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva, only to be trapped in a time-loop until he fulfills his promise. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Karan Sharma and also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav in the leading roles.

READ | Meet superstar actress whose father left her at orphanage, became third wife of acclaimed filmmaker, loved Dharmendra, died at just 38