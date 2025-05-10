Producer Dinesh Vijan announced that the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf was stopped due to India-Pakistan tension. However, as per the latest report, the OTT release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi has now been stalled by the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court has temporarily stopped Maddock Films from releasing the movie Bhool Chuk Maaf on OTT platforms before completing its 8-week run in theatres, as agreed with PVR Inox.

This order came after PVR Inox went to court, objecting to Maddock Films’ sudden decision to skip the theatrical release and stream the film directly on Amazon Prime Video starting May 16. Maddock Films had made this announcement just one day before the film was supposed to release in cinemas on May 9. They cited "heightened security drills across the nation" as the reason for the change and shared the update on social media.

PVR Inox argued that this move broke the agreement they had signed with Maddock Films on May 6, 2025. The contract clearly stated that the movie must play in theatres for at least eight weeks before it could be released online. Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in their first film together. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 16.

The news of the film’s postponement, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi comes a day after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace. Maddock Films on Thursday took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16-only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND,” the note read.

Talking about “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.