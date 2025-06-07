Two weeks after its theatrical release, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

The time loop based romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the leading roles, was released in the theatres on May 23, following a mutual understanding between Maddock Films and PVRInox. Though the film is still doing well in the theatres, Bhool Chuk Maaf has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video India on June 6, two weeks after its theatrical release.

The plot of the film reads as, "At the heart of Bhool Chuk Maaf is Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao), a starry-eyed romantic from Banaras who finally lands a government job and is ready to marry his childhood sweetheart, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). But in his rush toward happily-ever-after, Ranjan forgets a sacred vow and fate refuses to let it slide. What follows is a laugh-out-loud tale of divine consequences, redemption, and second chances."

Talking about its streaming release, Rajkummar Rao has shared in a statement, "What drew me to Bhool Chuk Maaf was the delightfully unpredictable nature of Ranjan's journey. He is a simple man with big dreams, whose life turns completely upside down because of one forgotten promise—leading to the most entertaining chaos. My character is uniquely layered, making it both challenging and rewarding to portray. It has been heartening to see the love and appreciation this film has received thus far and I'm excited for global audiences to experience this story on Prime Video."

Wamiqa Gabbi added, "Working on Bhool Chuk Maaf has been an absolute joy. The film’s narrative has a touch of innocence to it and it grabbed my attention from the get go. It captures the timeless charm of Indian romance but presents it through a completely fresh lens. The audience response in theatres has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled that through Prime Video, our film will also reach audiences across the globe, bringing this magical tale of love, faith, and redemption to their screens." These statements are taken from the Amazon website.

Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned Rs 70 crore net in India at the box office in its first two weeks, as per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Karan Sharma directorial also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Jay Thakkar, and Ishtiyak Khan in key supporting roles.

