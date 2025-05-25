It seems like Maddock Films has scored another hit this year, as Bhool Chuk Maaf has shown a good growth over the weekend, taking the three-day total to Rs 30 crores.

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the fantasy romantic comedy film Bhool Chuk Maaf (BCM) has found its audience. Despite the weak opening, the film grew over the weekend, breaking the notion that mid-range films won't work in cinemas. The early estimates of Sunday are out, and the film has scored a good weekend, exceeding expectations.

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Bhool Chuk Maaf took a solid jump from Saturday and earned Rs 10.94 crores. The film was released in cinemas on May 23, earning Rs 7 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the movie showed little growth, earning Rs 9.50 crores. With Sunday's collection, BCM's first weekend collection is Rs 27.44 crores, and the final figures will go up to Rs 29-30 crores in India.

What makes BCM a winner at the box office is its strong standing despite two major Hollywood flicks- Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines. With the latest romedy, Maddock Films will continue its dream run in Bollywood. After the average Sky Force and all-time blockbuster Chhaava, Bhool Chuk Maaf is also racing towards superhit status. A mid-budget hit isn't a new achievement for Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Earlier, he stunned trade pundits with the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Munjya- both were made on modest budgets and went on to become sleeper hits.

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf was originally scheduled for a May 9 release. However, due to Operation Sindoor and its aftermath, the film skipped its release date. A few days later, Maddock issued a statement, stating that they had decided to drop the theatrical release, due to the turbulent times, and premiered it on Prime Video. However, PVR Inox went to court, objecting to Maddock Films’ sudden decision to skip the theatrical release and stream the film directly on Amazon Prime Video starting May 16. Ultimately, PVR Inox won, and the OTT release got stalled.