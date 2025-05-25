Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer science fiction romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned Rs 17 crore in two days.

After the battle between Maddock Films and PVR Inox, Bhool Chuk Maaf was finally released in cinemas on May 23. The time loop romantic comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film saw surprisingly good start at the box office with the opening day collections of Rs 7.20 crore. On its second day, Bhool Chuk Maaf had impressive growth of 36.25% and collected Rs 9.81 crore, taking the two-day collection to Rs 17.01 crore net in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers of the film on his social media handles as he wrote, "Bhool Chuk Maaf puts up a solid score on Saturday, registering an impressive 36.25% jump. What’s noteworthy is that this growth has come without any discounted tickets or promotional offers on Day 2 – proving there's an audience willing to show up at full price when the content connects."

"Bhool Chuk Maaf debunks the narrative that mid-range movies should skip the theatrical window and opt for a direct-to-digital route. Maddock's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Munjya, both mid-range films, have proven that theatrical business can be immensely rewarding when the content connects with the audience. Now, Bhool Chuk Maaf joins that successful list. Bhool Chuk Maaf [Week 1] Fri 7.20 cr, Sat 9.81 cr. Total: Rs 17.01 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC", he further added.

#BhoolChukMaaf puts up a solid score on Saturday, registering an impressive 36.25% jump... What’s noteworthy is that this growth has come *without* any discounted tickets or promotional offers on Day 2 – proving there's an audience willing to show up at full price when the… pic.twitter.com/vEQEc61Cxk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2025

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Jay Thakkar, and Ishtiyak Khan in key supporting roles. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Karan Sharma, who previously helmed the first season of Huma Qureshi's political drama web series Maharani on SonyLIV.

