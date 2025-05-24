Despite mixed-to-negative reviews, Rajkummar Rao scored his 4th highest opening of his career. However, going with the trend, the movie is most likely to suffer in the weekdays.

After the blockbuster Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan comes with his next film, Bhool Chuk Maaf (BCM). The Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer comedy drama finally released in cinemas, and it seems like the mixed-to-negative reviews have impacted the opening. The first day estimates of the film are out, and Dinesh has scored his lowest opening since Munjya.

As Sacnilk reported, Bhool Chuk Maaf has collected Rs 6.75 crores on Friday. This is Dinesh's second-lowest opening after the 2023 sleeper hit Munjya, which collected Rs 4 crores on its first day. Munjya was led by newcomers, Aditya Verma and Sharvari, and despite the fact, it opened well. BCM stars Rajkummar Rao (after Stree 2) along with Wamiqa, and these numbers are rather disappointing.

When it comes to occupancy, BCM had an average occupancy of 15.39% on Friday. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 9.40%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 18.26%, and in the evening shows, the occupancy was 18.52%. Going ahead with the trend, the film might show little growth over the weekend. However, the film will struggle on weekdays, and most likely, the film is expected to suffer a major drop on weekdays.

Speaking about Maddock Films track record, Dinesh's production house is currently the biggest, most-profitable production houses in Bollywood. Before BCM, Maddock Films produced Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster Chhaava, and it collected Rs 31 crores in all languages. His Sky Force collected Rs 12 crore in all language. Going with the records, BCM is Maddock's second-lowest opener after Munjya in the recent times.

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf was originally scheduled for a May 9 release. However, due to Operation Sindoor and its aftermath, the film skipped its release date. A few days later, Maddock issued a statement, stating that they had decided to drop the theatrical release, due to the turbulent times, and premiered it on Prime Video. However, PVR Inox went to court, objecting to Maddock Films’ sudden decision to skip the theatrical release and stream the film directly on Amazon Prime Video starting May 16. Ultimately, PVR Inox won, and the OTT release got stalled.