Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore mark

Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 by Anees Bazmee is showing no signs of slowing down. The film, which premiered in theatres on May 20 with Kangana Ranaut's action movie Dhaakad, has been a smash sensation from the start. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is estimated to gross over Rs 150 crore.

Confirming the latest numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to magnetize moviegoers... Is back in solid form on [third] Sat, biz jumps in metros as well as mass belt... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [third Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 149.11 cr. #India biz.”

A report in BollywoodBubble.com stated that the Dhamaka star might replace the Samrat Prithviraj star Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film of the Housefull franchise, which has been headed by the latter since its inception in 2010. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own humorous style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Tuesday, May 31, Kartik wrote, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? (Will anyone even ask me which is my next film)" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.



Before this, a report in BollywoodLife.com had stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had dismissed those rumours by tweeting, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless".