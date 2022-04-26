Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Netizens applaud Kartik Aaryan's humour, miss Akshay Kumar in sequel

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The trailer for the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, in the leading roles was finally released on Tuesday, April 26. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja as the three main leads.

The trailer has received a terrific response from the audience who are applauding Kartik's sense of humour as Rooh Baba in the film, while there are others too who are missing the magic of Akshay Kumar. The Dhamaka star is also being appreciated for his uber-cool dance moves to the recreated version of the popular title track.

While one Twitter user wrote, "Okay damn! This was soooo damn great yaar! I mean this trailer was itself so superb! And what to say about rooh baba superb superb and superb", another tweeted, "The trailer of #KartikAaryan and #KiaraAdvani starrer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 looks quite nice, funny and entertaining. A promising promo and lovely chemistry, steal the show."

Okay damn! This was soooo damn great yaar! I mean this trailer was itself so superb! And what to say about rooh baba superb superb and superb#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #KartikAaryan

.@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/vI6HTxW2Dg — ROOH BABA'S KITU (@kartikxgem) April 26, 2022

A YouTube user below the official trailer wrote, "Ye Movie Akshay Kumar Ke Bina Kuch Nahi Hai. Old is Gold", whereas another comment reads, "Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan has created magic in the first part. Terrific acting by both in that film Kartik could not reach that level here. Ami Je Tomar in the voice of Arijit Singh is a surprise. Let's see what happens in the film."











READ | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer out: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer promises perfect blend of horror, comedy



For the unversed, the 2007 film was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana in the leading roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022.