Madhuri Dixit met with a horrible accident during Diwali when she was a child.

Madhuri Dixit is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which everyone is eagerly anticipating and waiting to watch as it is set to release in theaters around Diwali.

Meanwhile, an old story about the actress is going viral, and it’s related to Diwali. This incident left a lasting fear in the heart of the Dhak Dhak Girl. While many people have memories associated with Diwali, some are good and some are bad.

Madhuri Dixit caught fire

Madhuri Dixit is a name in the Hindi film industry that needs no introduction. In an interview, the actress shared a chilling incident from her childhood that sent shivers down our spines. She recounted how she was lighting firecrackers with her friends when one of them handed her a firecracker. She had no idea that something would happen that would leave her with a lasting bad memory.

When a firecracker ignited, Madhuri's hair caught fire. After this, her parents had to shave her head, which made her not want to go outside. Her hair took a long time to grow back, worrying her family. This experience affected her deeply, and she stopped using firecrackers. Now, Madhuri celebrates a simple Diwali with her family.

Meanwhile, the new version of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released on Friday, October 25. It features a showdown between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika, making it a major highlight of the horror-comedy.

Vidya had previously performed this song in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar. The makers held a launch event for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, where fans and media gathered to watch Madhuri and Vidya dance to the track. During their performance, Vidya fell on stage but, showing her iconic grace, she continued dancing without missing a beat.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project produced by Bhushan Kumar, he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in cinemas on November 1.