It's more than a month to the biggest clash of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

Diwali 2024 will be best remembered for the iconic clash of two cinematic titans. Ajay Devgn collaborated with Rohit Shetty and brought Singham Again. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan teamed up with Anees Bazmee again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films were highly-anticipated sequels of their respective franchises. These two films were expected to bring back Bollywood from the dull phase.

November 1, 2024, Singham Again clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Diwali pushed Bollywood from the dark phase, and brought back the audience into cinemas. Both films earned mixed reviews from critics, but they performed exceptionally well. However, who has won the iconic clash? Is it Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan? Let's find out

Singham Again box office collection

Rohit Shetty's directorial was released in cinemas on November 1, with 3500 screens in India, and over 1900 screens overseas. The movie was made in a reported budget of Rs 320-350 crores. As per tracking portal Sacnilk, Singham Again grossed Rs 247.81 crores in India, and Rs 75 crores overseas. The lifetime collection of Singham Again is 372.41 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection

Kartik Aaryan's threequel was produced on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. The movie was released in 3100-3200 screens. When it comes to comparison, BB3 had 40% screens division against Singham Again's 60%. When it comes to box office collection, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grossed Rs 259 crores in India, Rs 78 crores in overseas, taking total collection to Rs 389 crores worldwide.

Who has won the box office race?

As per the calculation, despite fewer screens than Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has edged past Rohit Shetty's film. Singham Again is a lossing film, whereas Kartik Aaryan's film is a plus, thanks to the limited budget of BB3. As of recent box office reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is considered to be more profitable compared to Singham Again due to its lower production budget and relatively stronger performance despite a close box office race.

Also read: Pratik Gandhi on success of Agni, David Dhawan's 'aukaat' dig at OTT actors: 'Theatre mein aa ke play karke dikhao'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us