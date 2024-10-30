Ahead of mega Diwali clash, Ram Gopal Varma heaped praise on Kartik Aaryan for competing with 10 superstars.

Diwali is around the corner, and so is the biggest cinematic clash of Bollywood. This festive season, Kartik Aaryan will be taking a direct competition with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, and all eyes are on these two juggernauts.

Before the clash, Kartik Aaryan was praised by director Ram Gopal Varma. The outsider will compete with the biggest names of the film industry with his film, and that RGV's attention. On his X (formerly Twitter), The Satya director praised Kartik for fighting against 10 superstars (namely, Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor). He tweeted, "On this DIWALI, 10 BIGGEST SUPER STAR LIONS are getting ready to fight one A K on screen and one K A off screen...This is like 10 GOLIATHS against 1 DAVID."

On this DIWALI, 10 BIGGEST SUPER STAR LIONS are getting ready to fight one A K on screen and one K A off screen ..This is like 10 GOLIATHS against 1 DAVID — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 30, 2024

For the unversed, AK stands for Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again's villain) and KA stands for Kartik Aaryan.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The two high-profile movies' box office clash on Diwali is something to look forward to. Amid the anticipation, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer T-Series has claimed copyright on the Singham Again title track. The makers re-uploaded the edited version of the song, however, netizens were quick to notice and share their reactions.

The title track of Singham Again was released on Saregama Music’s YouTube and other platforms on Saturday. However, a day later, it was taken down as many noted that the song was unavailable on the platform. The thumbnail of the absent video song implied that it was removed after a copyright strike by T-Series. "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by T-Series,” the message read.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 advance booking status

Both biggies are going neck-to-neck in competition. As Indian Express reported, going with the advance booking trends, Ajay Devgn's cop action-drama targets Rs 35 crore, and Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy eyes Rs 25 crore on Day 1.

