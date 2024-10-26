Ahead of the mega Diwali clash, Kartik Aaryan and team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 secured a big win, despite facing strong competition from Singham Again.

The festive season of Diwali will start with a big theatrical clash of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The representative of Kartik's film informed that all the single-screen theatres across the Delhi-UP belt have expressed strong support for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, agreeing to offer prime-time showcasing in a favourable 3:2 ratio. This response shows a strong support towards the horror-comedy sequel.

A trade analyst said, "All single screens in Delhi UP belt have agreed to give prime time showcasing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the ratio of 3:2. Their support is extending to the extent of 100 per cent showcasing too for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 if team Singham Again don't agree on this showcasing plan."

The trade person further added that BB 3 bagging single-screens, it's a big win for the team. "Diwali is all about entertainment and the audience steps out to watch the film that has maximum showcasing. The idea is to ensure that BB 3 reaches out to every strata of the audience, and by securing prime-time shows on single screens, Anil Thadani has given a message loud and clear - single screens are with us. Diwali audience loves to watch films screened in cinema halls near them - be it Singham or Bhool Bhulaiyaa - and with BB 3 bagging key shows in all single screens, it's a major win for them in the first round of showcasing battle," the analyst added.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie also stars Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

