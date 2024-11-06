The two Diwali releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again hold the audience even on weekdays, and both are having neck-to-neck competition.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continue to rake money on weekdays. On Day 6, both movies are having a neck-to-neck competition at the box office. Trade portal Sacnilk shared the Wednesday figures on their website. On Day 6, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 10.50 crores, and Singham Again minted Rs 10.25 crores.

BB3 is inches away from hitting the Rs 150 crore mark in India. In six days, Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 earned Rs 148.50 crores, whereas Singham Again minted Rs 164 crores domestically. When it comes to adding overseas collections, Singham Again grossed Rs 232 crores, and with Day 5 collection, the movie has easily crossed the Rs 245 crore mark.

In five days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned Rs 208 crores worldwide. With the addition of Wednesday's figure BB3 has earned Rs 218 crores worldwide. With no major releases for the next week, both films will get another weekend to shine and earn good at the box office. Both films have already been declared blockbusters, and now trade pundits are keeping a close eye on the festive releases.

Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise and the fifth part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the iconic horror-comedy franchise with Vidya Balan's comeback into the series as OG Manjulika, along with Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Singhan Again is directed by Rohit Shetty. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee.

