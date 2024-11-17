Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again are in neck-to-neck battle against each other at the box office.

The two most awaited Bollywood films of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again clashed with each other in the Diwali weekend. While the horror comedy was headlined by Kartik Aaryan and starred Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, the action thriller was fronted by Ajay Devgn and featured a star-studded cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Salman Khan in a cameo.

Talking about the worldwide gross collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned Rs 348.15 crore and Singham Again has collected Rs 344.10 crore. In India, Kartik Aaryan-starrer has minted Rs 225.40 crore and Ajay Devgn film has amassed Rs 226.60 crore in net collections. Both the movies are in neck-to-neck battle against each other after sixteen days of their release.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 set to release on December 5 worldwide and the Telugu film is highly-anticipated in the Hindi markets as well. Hence, it would be a little difficult for both the films to touch the Rs 500-crore mark. At best, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again can earn Rs 400 crore each in their lifetime theatrical run at the global box office.

The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, and hence it would turn out to be a major success for the makers. While Rohit Shetty's action thriller is said to have spent Rs 350 crore in its making and hence, the movie would simply earn a hit tag. Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are coincidentally threequels.

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

