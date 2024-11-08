The first-week collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is out, and it has been a colourful Diwali at the box office.

The two mega Diwali releases, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ended their first week with a bang. Diwali 2024 will be remarkable as two biggies brought the audience back to cinemas. Trade portal Sacnilk shared the worldwide box office collections of both movies.

As Sacnilk reported, Singham Again led the box office race. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ended Week 1 with Rs 241 crores worldwide, whereas Singham Again minted Rs 260 crores in seven days. With this, now Ajay is leading Diwali 2024 by 19 crores worldwide. The clash has been proven to be beneficial for Bollywood. Till now, two movies have pulled Rs 501 crores worldwide. When it comes to domestic collection, Singham Again grossed Rs 207 crores, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grossed Rs 189 crores.

Rohti Shetty-directed Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise and the fifth instalment in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the horror-comedy franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa vs Singham Again clash

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Vidya expressed that we should come together and celebrate Diwali with a bang. The actress said "I believe ki agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh suraj mein itni roshni hai, ki hum teeno ko woh apni roshni mein bhigo de (If the three of us are standing outside, the sun has so much light that it can immerse all three of us in it). Similarly, I think there's enough scope for both films to do well, to be watched and loved by everyone. So let's just embrace that and celebrate Diwali with a bang."

