Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Manjulika is back to scare off Kartik Aaryan's Rooh baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audience this Diwali with his horror comedy in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers released an intriguing teaser of the film giving a glimpse into the epic face-off between Rooh baba and Vidya Balan's Manjulika.

On Friday, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released an intense teaser of Bhool Bhualiyaa 3. The teaser shows how Manjulika is back to fight for her throne and scares off Kartik Aaryan's Rooh baba after her swears to not be scared of ghosts. The trailer also gave a glimpse of Kartik's romance with Triptii Dimrii and an intense fight between Rooh baba and Manjulika. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi !! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika..iss Diwali Teaser Out Now !! The Epic Horror Adventure begins this Diwali."

Netizens flooded the comment section with excitement after watching the teaser. One of the comments read, "Only Bengali people can understand first two lines." Another user commented, "ROOH BABA VS MANJULIKA GONNA BE SO EPIC !" Another wrote, "Gonna break all the records this time too"