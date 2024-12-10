Kartik Aaryan defeated Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff at the box office as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned more than Singham Again.

The biggest Bollywood clash of 2024 happened on Diwali when Kartik Aaryan-fronted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff-starrer Singham Again. Both the movies were major money spinners, but it was Kartik Aaryan who ultimately won this battle. As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 260 crore in India and grossed Rs 390 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Singham Again was just close behind with the domestic earnings of Rs 248 crore and the worldwide earnings of Rs 370 crore.

Now, in his latest interview, Kartik Aaryan has revealed that their team made 'genuine requests' to the Singham Again to push ahead their release date. Talking to GQ India, the actor said, "We planned it as a Diwali entertainer much before they did. We genuinely requested them to push it. But they had their own internal issues and couldn’t. Unfortunately then, both films were released on the same day. We were up against a huge, giant multi-­starrer, and nobody - not even those of us who worked on the film - expected it to do this well."

Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik was seen in Chandu Champion earlier this year. In the Kabir Khan film, his performance was highly appreciated but the film failed to work at the box office. Reflecting on the same, he said, "That film gave me so much validation, so much confidence as an actor. I needed that."

Meanwhile, Kartik hasn't officially announced his next film yet. As per reports, he will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, the sequel to his 2019 hit that also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Triptii Dimri for a romantic drama by Anurag Basu.

