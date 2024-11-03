Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again continue to break box office records. The two mega releases are super-strong on Saturday. Read on to know how much they have earned till now.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhualiyaa 3: The two mega releases of this Diwali, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continue to shatter box office records. On the second day, both films sustained momentum. In fact, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shown a slight growth from Friday. Whereas Singham Again witnessed a small drop, but it has already crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Trade portal Sacnilk shared the data of the Saturday collection. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 36.50 crores on Saturday and minted Rs 1 crore more than Friday. The two-day total of BB 3 stands at 72 crores in India. Singham Again saw a slight drop in the collection, earning Rs 41.50 crores on Saturday. On its first day, Singham 3 earned Rs 43.50 crores in India and Rs 12 30 crores. In two days, Singham Again has collected Rs 85 crore, and with overseas collection, the movie will easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first two days.

With the strong word-of-mouth for both films, BB 3 and Singham Again are expected to earn huge amounts even on Sundays. Going with the trend, Singham Again will easily cross Rs 150 crore worldwide in three days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also expected to touch the Rs 130 crore mark by Sunday.

Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bumper opening

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has earned his career biggest opening. Kartik reacted to the bumper opening of the film.

HAPPIEST DIWALI OF MY LIFE

Main aur Meri Manju chale paise gin ne !!

Thank you to the Audience for giving me the

BIGGEST OPENER OF MY CAREER #Gratitude #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 pic.twitter.com/YhwnbnvuZk — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 2, 2024

On his social media, Kartik shared a new poster of the film, thanking his fans for giving his career-best opening. He wrote, "HAPPIEST DIWALI OF MY LIFE. Main aur Meri Manju chale paise gin ne! Thank you to the Audience for giving me the. BIGGEST OPENER OF MY CAREER #Gratitude." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Also read: Despite Singham Again's Rs 43 crore opening, it failed to break Day 1 of this Diwali flop, led by 2 superstars, it is..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.