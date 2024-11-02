Diwali 2024 will set an example for Indian cinema by showing that two movies of different genres can coexist and break box office records.

This year's Diwali has become an example in Bollywood. Two movies of different genres and highly-anticipated sequels clashed on the same day, but both took a monstrous start at the box office, making new and breaking old box office records. Kartik Aryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's actioner Singham Again were released on November 1, and they both celebrated Diwali with a bang.

Despite getting mixed reviews, both films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again earned huge because of the audience support. Industry tracker portal Sacnilk shared the Day 1 box office collection of both films. And to much relief, BB3 and Singham 3 have brought Rs 79 crores collectively. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 35.50 crores opening, despite getting fewer screens than Singham. On the other side, Ajay's Singham led the Diwali race by earning Rs 10 crores more than Kartik's film and earned Rs 43.50 crores. For the unversed, Singham Again's advance booking opened a day later than BB3, yet the film performed exceedingly well thanks to positive word of mouth, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's impressive track record, and the brand Singham.

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan discussing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, clash with Singham Again

Records made by Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become the highest opener of Kartik Aaryan's director, Anees Bazmee. BB3 also scored the third-biggest opening for Bollywood in 2024 after Stree 2 and Singham Again and the second-biggest opening for a horror-comedy after Stree 2.

Singham Again has also made records of Ajay Devgn's highest opening, Rohit Shetty's highest opening, the highest opening in Rohit Shetty Cop Universe after Sooryavanshi, and the second biggest opening of 2024 after Stree 2. Both films will comfortably cross Rs 100 crores in the first weekend. Both films have also registered the highest collection despite the mega clash. Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee.

