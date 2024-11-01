Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has opened on an excellent note, and netizens have shared their views on the latest horror-comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 finally released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The third instalment of the iconic horror-comedy franchise has taken a blazing start, and despite a direct clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, BB 3 is racing ahead right from the morning shows.

As soon as the film opened in cinemas, filmgoers rushed to witness the next chapter that marks the return of OG Manjulika played by Vidya Balan. After the first show ended, netizens quickly dropped their views about the film on X (formerly Twitter). While fans of the BB franchise and Kartik have praised it as a 'worthy sequel', a few netizens slammed it, calling it an 'unnecessary addition'.

When was the last time we saw an actress, 40 years into her career & at 57, still owning mainstream cinema like this? #MadhuriDixit is a true legend & her powerful performance in #AmiJeTomar reminded us all why she’s 'THE MADHURI DIXIT' #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 pic.twitter.com/RQkMFhwxMZ — Abhinav #BhoolBhulaiyya3 (@Abhinav_MadzFan) October 27, 2024

A netizen wrote, "Ufff After 5 years @MadhuriDixit Breathtaking #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." Another netizen wrote, "Another netizen wrote, "Yeh movie dekhna galti thi, kuch nahi mila! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review." An internet user praised Madhuri Dixit and wrote, "When was the last time we saw an actress, 40 years into her career & at 57, still owning mainstream cinema like this? #MadhuriDixit is a true legend & her powerful performance in #AmiJeTomar reminded us all why she’s 'THE MADHURI DIXIT'" An internet user wrote, "Comedy and horror in one? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is here to surprise you! Laugh, scream, repeat! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review." Another internet user dropped positive review saying, "A true masterpiece of horror-comedy! Hats off to BhoolBhulaiyaa3's cast and crew!"#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is a rollercoaster of emotions with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review — Pari (@Pari_cutei) November 1, 2024

Vidya Balan also stole the limelight and she was welcomed as OG Manjulika. "Vidya was such a stunner as Manjulika," wrote a netizen. Another internet user wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is a rollercoaster of emotions with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and scene-stealer Vidya Balan!" Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra in the key roles. BB 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee.

