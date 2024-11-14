In a recent conversation, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer Bhushan Kumar opened up about Ajay Devgn's Singham Again team 'being unfair' with the Diwali clash.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's producer, Bhushan Kumar opened up about how team Singham Again was 'unfair' to them before their movie was released. Diwali 2024 saw the epic clash of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Both movies were released with mixed reviews but did well at the box office. In a recent interview, T-Series head honcho, Bhushan revealed that things weren't easy for them before the release.

While speaking to Connect Cine, Bhushan said that they had a 'lot of arguments' with Singham Again. But he didn’t go to the Competition Commission. "We had a lot of arguments with the Singham Again team because they were being unfair. In all survey reports, we were equal, on that basis, we had requested the competition commission to keep the screen allocation 50-50," Bhushan asserted. He further added, "Since our film was equally big, we demanded equal justice. But there was some personal interest behind this favouritism, I don’t want to blame the theatre chains. Since they were the distributors of the other film, they had a few reservations. Still, they wanted to support us to a great extent. We had a lot of tug-of-war between this."

Bhushan revealed that he suggested starting the advance booking and despite the clash, they opened with Rs 36 crores. Bhushan admitted that the tussle got a little unpleasant, but Singham Again team helped them. "We had our tussle over it, but in the end, it all got normalised. Both the films were doing very well. It got a little unpleasant, but they also assured me that they wouldn’t let my film bear losses. When they saw the result, they also helped us," Bhushan asserted.

Both parties tried to avert the clash but it became almost impossible for either of them to shift their release date. Speaking about that same, Bhushan added, "Both parties had their limitations, but Ajay sir was very positive about it. We both tried to avoid the clash, but the situation was unavoidable." Though Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has became a superhit, Bhushan still believes that clashes are best to be averted as they tend to damage the true potential of a film at the box office.

