Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track brings the biggest collaboration with international artiste Pitbull with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aayan.

Kartik Aaryan is back with its electrifying moves in the title track of Bhool Bhuliayaa 3. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped the much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, starring Kartik Aaryan. What makes this track truly stand out is how international sensation Pitbull masterfully blends his rap with the iconic ‘Hare Ram—Hare Krishna’ chant, while Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. Together, they manage to retain the essence of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Soon after the song was dropped several netizens commented about the collab. A netizen wrote, "Kartik Aryan dancing moves Diljit Dosanjh voice and Pitbull English rap and Neeraj Sridhar voice gives a nostalgia." Another netizen wrote, "Diljit and Pitbull are okay, but nobody's gonna beat Neeraj Sridhar's part "Hare Ram, Hare Ram." One of the netizens wrote, "It breaks my heart to see Sir Neeraj Shridhar not getting the love and fame he deserves. He produced all the best songs of our childhood that we dance to. Let's show our love for him please."

Producer Bhushan Kumar has made a unique collaboration for Indian cinema. Talking about this milestone, Bhushan says, “We’re beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar is something that’s never been done before in Indian cinema. With Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyone's favourite Kartik Aaryan at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we cant wait for the fans worldwide to experience it.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and project spearheaded by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ready for a Diwali filled with chills, thrills! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in cinemas on November 1, 2024, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

