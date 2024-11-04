On Sunday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of his mother in which she can be seen struggling to get a ticket.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan is winning over audiences with its fun blend of horror and comedy. The film also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles.

Since its release on November 1, the film has continued to grow and has already crossed Rs 100 crore. On Sunday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of his mother. In the clip, she can be seen struggling to get a ticket for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Mummy ko bhi nahi mil rahi tickets. So happy to have this problem." Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Aunty be like mai khush hou ya dukhi hou?" The second one said, "The only problem which is making all of us happy!" The third person commented, "Such a Proud Mom she must be to have a superstar son." The fourth person said, "Maine toh 1st day 1st show dekhliya house full mei."

Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again on Diwali. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan, who stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, said that his film doesn't need any cameo.

While speaking to Zoom, on being asked, Kartik Aaryan said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all sets of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me bboth confidence hai. (We don’t need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie.)"

At an event earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan expressed confidence in both films’ success. "Diwali is such a big holiday that two films can run simultaneously in theatres. Singham Again is an action film, while ours is a horror comedy. It’s a rare and exciting moment to have two options on the same day. I think audiences are eagerly waiting for both," he said.

