Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened with great reviews, and the audience gave thumbs up to Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan's combo in the horror-comedy.

Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened in cinemas on the auspicious day of Diwali, and the public review of the film has been overwhelmingly positive. A video of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 FDFS public reaction was shared by Punjabi Thikana, with moviegoers praising the film and calling it an 'entertaining horror-comedy'.

A person who just walked out from the film called Kartik 'multi-talented' with excellent comic-timing and seamless dance moves. Another man left the cinema hall with a big smile and called out Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan a 'timeless combo'. A girl, seemingly a fan of Kartik suggested, "Sabko dekhni chaiye yeh film." She further said that almost every cast member shines in their role. A middle-aged man celebrated Vidya's return to the franchise, saying, "She was the best part of the film." Most audience members gave 4 stars to the film, and this is a great start for the film, and a piece of good news for the team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Watch Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan discussing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Akshay Kumar's possibility in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, and clash with Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the horror-comedy franchise. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The movie clashed with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actioner is also a much-awaited juggernaut and despite the craze for the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stood tall in the completion.

As per the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to lead the advance booking, despite getting fewer screens than Singham Again. Sacnilk reported that till November 1, 8.00 am, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grossed Rs 19.22 crores, and sold 5,54,344 tickets. On the other side, Singham Again grossed Rs 18.69 crores and sold 5,12,545 tickets. Going by the trend, BB3 is expected to be at least Rs 30 crores on Day 1, and this is commendable, as the movie is competing with a film that has eight superstars. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan react to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash: 'Agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh...'

