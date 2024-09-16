Twitter
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

Sakshi Malik, Aman Sehrawat, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League; WFI says…

DNA Verified: Viral videos of helicopter being attacked in Myanmar wrongly circulated as of Manipur

Bollywood

Bollywood

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Two big-budget, highly anticipated Bollywood films are set to clash at the box office this Diwali. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action drama film Singham Again features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

As Bazmee has previously directed Ajay in his first three films Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Deewange from the mid 90s to early 2000s, the filmmaker was asked in a recent interview if he tried to talk to the superstar to avoid the upcoming clash. The Welcome director told Mid-Day, "Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do? I’ve always maintained that a good film doesn’t need a date to work. I’m the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors."

Adding that he feels both films can do good business, Anees continued, "I have zero knowledge about the business. In school, I was weak in Math, and while making films too, I’ve never understood box-office collections. I am a creative person. All I want to do is make a good film that entertains people, and it should earn enough money. Both films are looking good, so both can do well at the box-office. Ajay, Akshay and Rohit are dear friends. They know Anees bhai will never call us to change the movie’s date. I’ve never done that. Each film has its own destiny."

Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the third part in the Singham series. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third part in the horror comedy series after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The first film was headlined by Akshay Kumar, who will reprise his role of Veer Sooryavanshi in the upcoming action drama. Kartik Aaryan, who replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will reprise his role of Rooh Baba in the upcoming horror comedy. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash at the box office on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

