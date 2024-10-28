The advance booking of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reportedly sold 17906 tickets worth Rs 44.97 lakh so far.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as Rooh baba in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali. The excitement among the audience is at its peak as the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise will see new additions– veteran Madhuri Dixit and national crush Triptii Dimri. Vidya Balan rejoining the cast adds up the hype created by the recently released film’s trailer and songs. As the film is nearing its release date, ticket sales have exponentially grown since the booking window opened.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s incoming ticket sales figures suggest its intense face-off with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, which is also set to release on November 1. As per data from Sacnilk, 17906 tickets worth Rs 44.97 lakh have already been sold as recorded at 8 pm on October 28, 2024. It is being said that Aaryan’s film is selling almost 833 tickets per hour, taking a slight lead. While both films have a chance to shine at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 happens to take advantage of the late advance booking opening of Devgn’s film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to sell over 1.2k tickets in an hour on Book My Show amid the partial advance booking, as per reports from Koimoi. The highest-priced ticket for the film is currently Rs 1500 strictly restricted to the platinum category for premium seats. The normal price range is between Rs 300 and Rs 500. On the other hand, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are fighting for equal counts of screens. PVR and Cinepolis plan to have a larger pie of Singham Again, however, there are discussions ongoing.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhuliyaa 3 also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz among others. Budgeted at Rs 150 crore, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, features Ajay alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.