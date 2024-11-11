Helmed by Anees Bazmee and headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India and minted over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and also starring Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in the leading roles, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has set the box office on fire. The film has received positive to mixed reviews from audiences to critics. While some people criticised its stale humour, the climax twist wowed almost all the viewers.

In the first ten days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India and has earned Rs 314 crore gross at the global box office. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected Rs 182 crore net in India and Rs 266 crore gross worldwide. All the box office collections are taken from Sacnilk.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan and was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan have taken the franchise forwards with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The genre of the movies have also changed from the first one being a psychological suspense drama, and the second and third one being horror comedies.

The recent blockbuster clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Singham Again. The action thriller is also performing well at the box office as it has also earned Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 300 crore gross globally.

Both the Diwali releases are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021).

